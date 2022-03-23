Cadillac restaurant customers 'pay it forward' for nearly two days

CADILLAC — A kind gesture by one customer snowballed for nearly two days over the weekend at the 13th Street Market and Restaurant in Cadillac.
Jessica Montague was working at the restaurant on the weekend and she said it started at 9 a.m. Saturday when one customer began to pay it forward to some other customers. Montague said a husband and wife were eating at the restaurant and the woman had a broken arm.
As a result, Montague said her husband helped to cut up his spouse’s food so she could eat. That caught the attention of another table and Montague said it struck them as being sweet. They said they wanted to buy their breakfast. The couple was surprised when they found this out and also wanted to pay for someone else’s meal.
From there, it snowballed.
“Some customers would pick a table to pay for while others would ask the wait staff to pick a table,” Montague said.
“The customers all thought it was a nice thing and they all wanted to participate.”
The trend of people paying it forward continued throughout the day and even the last customer of the day opted to pay it forward to start the day on Sunday. Montague said it continued until roughly halfway through the day on Sunday.
While it was bound to end, Montague said she was surprised at the generosity of people who kept it going for 1.5 days. With things the way they are in the world today, Montague said acts of kindness like this shouldn’t go unnoticed. She also said small gestures like this show even in a small town that people want to share love and kindness in uncertain times.
“I have known this to happen at other places, but to have it last a day and a half was amazing,” she said. “There is so much negativity in today’s world, but there also is still love and kindness. We need to shine a light on acts of kindness.”
