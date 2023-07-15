Cadillac retiree releases folk/rock album, memoir

CADILLAC — Music has always been important to Mark Lagerwey.
He grew up in a musical household in the 1950s, and during the 1960s and 1970s, it became a vital part of his identity.
During that time, popular music was deeply intertwined with U.S. counterculture, including the civil rights movement, resistance to the Vietnam War, and other mass movements.
Lagerwey, along with many other young people, saw the music as a reflection of their own values.
From those formative years to today, Lagerwey has used music as a "signpost" — a gauge by which he's able to reference pivotal moments in his own life and in society as a whole.
In honor of the role that music has played in his life, Lagerwey recently recorded an album and wrote a memoir to accompany it.
The album is called "There's a Light," and the memoir is titled "Life in Song."
In an effort to put together a truly "multimedia" presentation, Lagerwey also used artwork created by his daughter for the album and book, and plans to display it during his live performances.
The music on the album is a mixture of folk and rock 'n roll, and was influenced by musicians such as Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, The Beatles and others.
Lagerwey said the album has a "thematic presentation," with the first and last songs centered around the beauty of nature and existential threat of climate change. He said the songs in between are about "all the things that happen in life."
The memoir sketches out the role that music has played in Lagerwey's life, the broader impact of music on culture, and also touches on academic topics such as "musical intelligence."
Lagerwey will be signing his memoir this Saturday at Horizon Books in Cadillac from 1 to 3 p.m. On Wednesday, July 19, Lagerwey will be performing his entire album at the Charming North Event Room from 7 to 9 p.m. And on Saturday, July 22, Lagerwey will be performing at the Trinity Reformed Church in Grand Rapids.
The book is on sale at Horizon books and the music can be found on any number of song platforms, in addition to marklagerweymusic.com, where they can be streamed for free.
