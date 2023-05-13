CADILLAC — Chris Thetford and his business partner Steven Bowen had an idea four years ago to start a business to help individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, but never expected it would eventually include opening an arcade.
The business partners started a health care company, MI Independent Living, that focuses on providing community living supports and more through Northern Lakes Community Mental Health. As they started meeting with their consumers, Thetford said they learned they don’t have a lot of opportunities for jobs and other things.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to help them set up their own businesses, but running my own business I realized there is a lot of work,” he said. “It is really hard.”
So he spent the last couple of years trying to figure out what they could do.
At first, Thetford said the consumers started raising money by making and selling baked goods, crafts and other things they could sell online. While there wasn’t a physical location, Thetford said to be successful in that realm, it also takes a lot of work to maintain.
At the same time, Thetford and Bowen opened House of Games at the Plett Road location before moving the tabletop board and card game-based business to its new location at the old Pell’s Radio, Appliance and TV building, 415 N Mitchell St., in downtown Cadillac. It was at that point they realized both sides of the building were available for lease.
“We talked to (the building owners) about that and then I brainstormed with Steve (Bowen) and tried to figure out things that might be simple. I wanted something that wasn’t intense for them so that they could feel like they could go do something in the community,” Thetford said.
He said with the location close to another downtown Cadillac business that has become an institution, G and D Pizza and Party Store, the potential to get a lot of foot traffic was high. The original idea was to have the consumers sell their baked goods and crafts, but Thetford said the idea to expand it a little bit started to take shape.
He said a lot of times when the consumers were waiting for people to come shop, they would get bored. That’s when he decided to bring in some of his video games, including standup arcade cabinets but also consoles. Eventually, the idea of turning the business into a full-fledged arcade the consumers could run took shape and took off.
That is how High Score Hangout came to be.
“A lot of these systems and stuff were actually my own personal collection. A couple of friends of mine, we’ve all had collections over the years and so it’s always kind of exciting to see people come into any one of our homes and see these things set up,” Thetford said. “They’re like, ‘That is so cool. That brings me back to my childhood.’ I just thought it would be a neat thing to give to the public too.”
Currently, there are gaming consoles including the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3, Xbox and Xbox One. There also are a few 1-UP gaming cabinets, including the arcade classic Galaga, and air hockey and foosball.
The cost to play is a flat fee of $10 a day per person and a family will pay no more than $30. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday it is open from noon to 8 p.m.
With summer quickly approaching and his target demographic about to have more time on their hands, Thetford said he plans on having different types of promotions to lure them in. What those will be, however, is not yet determined. He also said there is a space people can utilize to host birthday parties or other gatherings.
While the retro aspect of the High Score Hangout might be part of the allure for some, Thetford also plans on adding the current generation gaming consoles as well as adding to the games for the existing consoles. He also hopes to purchase and have vintage arcade cabinets to go with the 1UP-made ones that current are there.
“I think we have to have both for both generations of gamers. We get a lot of families in here,” he said.
For more information about High Score Hangout call (231) 468-2308 or email highscorehangout@gmail.com.
