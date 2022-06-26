CADILLAC — One of Cadillac's church congregations is reeling after the loss of its building to a weekend fire.
Revival Center Cadillac Pastor Will Markham said the fire destroyed the church building located off Plett Road early Saturday morning.
"We lost a building," Markham said. "But we didn't lose a church."
Markham spoke to his congregants via a livestream on the church's Facebook page after the fire and while he at times struggled to hold back his emotions, Markham's message of hope and perseverance never wavered.
"The church is doing just fine," Markham said. "The building is a building. The church is alive and well ... You, me and us: we are the church."
Markham said no one was injured in the blaze.
Haring Township Fire Department Chief Duane Alworden said they responded the fire a little before 3 a.m. Saturday. At that time, the fire was reported in a corner of the building. They attempted to isolate the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building but were limited on what they could do until Consumers Energy arrived to turn off power to the structure.
While they were waiting, the fire moved into the main sanctuary area of the building, and from there quickly spread into the rest of the church.
At this time, Alworden said they believe the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring. He said there's no evidence he's seen that the fire's cause is suspicious, although officials will be visiting the site in the next couple of days to conduct a thorough investigation.
Firefighters from Haring, the city of Cadillac, Cherry Grove and Selma townships responded to the blaze. They remained at the scene until around 10 a.m. Saturday morning putting out hot spots and cleaning up.
With the building no longer usable, the church Sunday morning held services on the hill nearby, where a makeshift stage was erected over the weekend and a tent was set up.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the church can visit revivalcentercadillac.org or text-to-give at 810-202-0605. Please put “Building Fund” in the memo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.