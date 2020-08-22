CADILLAC — You've still got a few more weeks of orange cones, hard hats and detours.
Four city street projects are underway but are expected to be complete in September.
CHESTNUT STREET
Ideally, Chestnut Street would have been completed by the time school started again. But with Cadillac Schools opting for an earlier start date of Aug. 31 instead of after Labor Day, the road work won't be done before school buses rumble through town once more.
"The CAPS Transportation Department is all set with using alternate routes until the streets are fully opened," said Project Engineer Connie Houk, who works for Prein and Newhof.
Crews have been working on Chestnut Street between Linden and Colfax Streets.
When the project is complete, cyclists will have more room on Chestnut Street.
Chestnut Street is the designated bike route around Lake Cadillac. The bike lane will be widened to 5’ and have additional signing and pavement markings to provide a safer bicycling experience," Houk said in an email.
Underground work is complete, including utility improvements to water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer systems. Next on the to-do list are new concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk ADA ramps, and driveway approaches.
"The project was planned and designed for all users; pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists," Houk noted. She said the project should be complete by mid-September.
THE SHELBY STREET PROJECT
Shelby Street renovations are a big part of the plan for the new Cadillac Lofts. Mitchell and Cass streets will also see improvements, such as sidewalks, lighting and parking additions.
Construction on Shelby Street started last week; next week, you'll see crews working on Cass Street between Mitchell and Shelby streets.
"Eastbound traffic can expect a small shift after turning the corner off Mitchell Street possibly beginning as early as Wednesday," Houk said. "Westbound traffic will experience a one-block detour over to the Post Office and down Harris Street to the traffic light on Mitchell Street."
Houk said the Shelby Street work should finish up around the same time as the Lofts are ready to open; the developers have previously said that should happen in September.
MASON STREET
The Mason Street project is supposed to be good for the health of Lake Cadillac.
"Mason Street was designed with a sub-surface stormwater detention system with storage chambers that provide optimal underground infiltration," Houk said. "This system reduces water pollution before it can enter Lake Cadillac."
The Mason Street project stretches from Mitchell Street to the fire station at city hall.
"The street will also have a raised concrete island that provides a divider for traffic and an aesthetic element to the project," Houk said.
Underground utility work is done, and curb, gutter and sidewalk are expected to be done before the end of the month, according to Houk, while paving and re-opening the street is planned for September.
WEST BREMER STREET
Like the Mason Street project, the West Bremer Street project is supposed to be good for Lake Cadillac's health.
"The system was designed to handle some of the ponding water that occurred on Lake Street as well as clean the stormwater before entering Lake Cadillac and the Clam River," Houk said.
Crews have been working on West Bremer Street between Mitchell and Lake Street. Underground utility work is still taking place, though Houk anticipates paving and re-opening the street in September.
