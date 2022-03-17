CADILLAC — Learn to block, jam and skate at the Cadillac Roller Derby’s all new boot camp. In the past, the derby has hosted skate lessons at their usual practice spot, The Wex, but the group is now expanding to teach newbies the skills and technique needed to be a successful derby girl.
“Well, first and foremost, we teach you mostly how to fall without hurting yourself or others around you on the track,” said coach and treasurer Kathy “Bobbie Beefcake” Dusek. “Then basically skating and stopping, and balancing on one skate, being able to footwork, being able to move side to side laterally and other movements that are required for blocking and jamming.”
For those who aren’t familiar with roller derby, it’s an extremely close contact sport that does come with the possibility for injury. Two teams, each with four blockers and one jammer, will continuously move around the rink while their jammers attempt to move past the opposite team’s blockers.
“Skaters have to wear knee pads, elbow pads, wrist guards and a mouth guard and a helmet,” Dusek said.
Most of the women who join the league either have little to no knowledge of how to skate, or they’re longtime skaters looking for something more exciting to do with their skills. No matter their background, Dusek said the women who join the team are usually eager to get involved with a full contact sport, since most of them are exclusively for men.
One central part of the Cadillac Roller Derby mission statement is to empower women through sport.
“We have lots of teams, and yes, when you put on a bout-that’s what we call the games-you’re going out, and you’re hitting, and you’re playing against another team,” Dusek said. “But then, afterwards, there’s an after party, and you get together; you go and have fun with your opponents.”
Every woman Dusek has met through Roller Derby has become a friend, and she said that’s the beauty of being a part of the derby community.
Since the derby began in 2018, Dusek has seen the difference it can make in the lives of the women who join. They become passionate and empowered, and quickly gain confidence in their abilities and themselves.
“A few skaters that have been with us since the beginning that couldn’t even skate, and then they’re bouting with us and throw on blocks, jamming and scoring points,” she said. “It’s just a great big family.”
Along with bringing women together to share in the camaraderie of a team sport, the Cadillac Roller Derby is also a registered nonprofit organization. Right now, they’re working to raise funds to buy roller skates to donate to The Wex, which would allow for an open skate in the summer. Each boot camp session cost $5, except for a skater’s first, and that money will contribute to the cause.
Since the first boot camp session on Monday, Dusek said they already have three new skaters. As sessions continue, the league is hoping to boost recruitment as much as they can, so they can form an A team and B team for bouts.
Signing up for boot camp doesn’t automatically equal entrance into the league. If, after a handful of sessions, a camper wants to join, they’ll pay league dues, read the code of conduct and mission statement and stay committed to practice.
Boot camp takes place on the gymnasium side of The Wex from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday and Thursday night. More information on the Cadillac Roller Derby and boot camp can be found on their Facebook page.
