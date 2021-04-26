Cadillac Rotary Club donates to Veteran's Serving Veterans

CADILLAC — It’s been almost two years since the Rotary Club of Cadillac dedicated its annual fundraiser to support Veterans Serving Veterans. Tuesday the commitment to support the park will finally come to fruition with a check presentation.
“It’s been a long road with many twists,‘ said Susan Dennis, chair of the 2021 auction, which was transformed into an online event after last year’s more traditional gala event had to be canceled due to the pandemic. “We entirely reinvented the way we deliver this event and were just as successful as we always have been, in large part because the receiving organization was so dedicated to the cause.‘
A check for $23,550 will be presented to VSV Tuesday, April 27. That represents 75% of the proceeds from the sale of almost 300 items in the online auction.
The auction was a real group effort, with Rotary partnering with VSV and Wexford Habitat for Humanity to solicit, store, post online and distribute all the online sales.
Earlier this year, the club’s Rotary Charities foundation donated an additional $10,000 to the VSV cause during its Centennial award of $100,000 to a variety of community organizations.
“It was so gratifying that even during these uncertain times we could still pull this off and support this great cause in two meaningful ways,‘ said Rotary President Randy Hill, who will hand the gavel to incoming president Susan Dennis in July. “I can’t say enough about the Rotary team.‘
The park already delivers many services for veterans including food distribution and simply providing a peaceful place to relax, enjoy nature, and receive the support of the community and other veterans. The donation from the rotary club will support the completion of a pavilion that will expand the park into a real community venue.
“The Veterans Park is where veterans can go year-round to build community, feel at ease, and heal,‘ said Roger Bandeen, who worked tirelessly on the auction with Susan Marcum, president of VSV. “The vision is to create a community space that supports local veterans and brings our community closer together. The park will feature a 5K cross country course, the open-air pavilion, a chapel, botanical gardens, guest cabins, and memorials.‘
The VSV Park — located on 41 Road north of Cadillac — has been in the works since 2015 and consists of 55 acres. The 10,000 to 12,000 square foot pavilion will be a mainly covered space and is expected to be built in phases, beginning in June with site preparation and pouring of concrete. The check presentation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the park.
