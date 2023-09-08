Cadillac Rotary Club holding annual White Pine Ride on Sept. 16

CADILLAC — Rotary Club of Cadillac is holding its fifth annual White Pine Ride on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The ride welcomes bikers of all levels, including Ebikers (those riding electric bikes).
Participants will be able to choose from four rides; all rides start in the downtown Cadillac City Park any time during the morning. There is a 12 mile ride to 48 Road and back (Turtle Pond Family Cruise); a 24-mile ride to Tustin and back (Tustin Pleasure Peddler); a 58-mile ride to Reed City and back (Reed City Ride); or an 83-mile ride to Big Rapids and back (Tough Enough Tour).
This year, bikers planning to peddle to Tustin or beyond will need to take a 3.5-mile gravel-road detour due to a trail closure for a culvert installation north of Tustin where the Pine River headwaters pass under the trail. Organizers recommend that for this year’s ride, you bring a bike on which you are comfortable riding on gravel.
The ride will provide rest stops with healthy snacks. There also will be an after-ride Primos lunch and entertainment with Dave Dalton at the Market at Cadillac Commons from 1 to 3 p.m.
The ride helps fund improvements to the trail and other Rotary programs. Last year, the club dedicated a new picnic shelter located at the East 44 Road launch area.
For additional information and registration, go to whitepineride.com
