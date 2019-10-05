CADILLAC — It’s hard to go anywhere in the Cadillac area without noticing the work of the Rotary Club.
Over the span of nearly 40 years, the club has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars toward a variety of community projects.
During their most recent fiscal year, Rotary awarded more than $100,000, notably for the purchase of new HVAC equipment at the Wex; for the erection of flags at the Cadillac West Causeway; and for a new roof on the Wexford Historical Society Museum, among many other projects.
According to a 2018-2019 Rotary treasurer’s report, donations were made from two different sources within Rotary: from the general fund and from the endowment fund.
In the general fund, $28,000 was awarded to install American flags on the Cadillac West Causeway; $32,000 was awarded for improvements at the Wex; $5,000 was allocated for cultural arts programs, and $2,800 was awarded for youth exchange programs.
Those donations were the result of club fundraisers, including the Annual Auction, which is Rotary’s biggest fund raiser of the year.
Rotary donated around $55,000 from their endowment fund, including $10,000 for Cadillac Area Public Schools Forest View Play Equipment, $9,000 for the Cadillac Area Public Schools weight room, $10,000 for Wexford County Historical Museum roof repairs, $9,500 to the Single Track Sisters Fat Bike group, $6,500 for scholarships for graduating senior, $3,500 for Silent Observer, and $2,500 for the CACF Imagination Library.
Grant funds dispersed by Rotary are comprised of membership dues and donations, with the majority coming from the estate of recreational enthusiast Carl T. Johnson.
Club president Mark Lagerwey said the Rotary Club is still in the process of accepting proposals for their next round of major projects until Oct. 15.
The decision of what project to fund will be voted on by the membership in December after presentation of the proposed projects in November.
“This is a very active club that treasurers the Rotary mission statement: Service Above Self,‘ Lagerwey said.
“And we have a great time together, whether it’s planning our annual auction, walking in our annual Stride for Strive race, biking in our newest fund raiser, the White Pine Ride, or traveling to Central America to install drinking water systems. We truly are a community of professionals who enjoy engaging in our community and serving in the world.‘
History of endowed funds
Rotary Club — $20,000
Hale Dickerson Estate — $25,538
Emil Meyer Estate — $44,608
Carl T. Johnson Estate — $907,921
Keith Johnsons Father-in-law — $30,611
Bob Glazier Estate — $5,000
George Rock Estate — $5,688
Jim Hinkamp Memorial — $16,956
Summary of major projects
Wexford Civic Arena — $32,250
Causeway Flag Project — $33,396
Whitepine Trailhead — $32,017
Pavilion Area Remodel Project — $298,588
Cadillac Area YMCA Trike Playground — $33,750
Camp Torenta Activity Center — $43,996
Mercy Hospital Surgical Wing — $25,000
Diggins Hill Tennis Courts — $47,455
Wexford County Historical Museum copper dome — $50,000
Greenway — $126,400
Camp Torenta Activity — $113,000
Kenwood Bath House — $154,932
Centennial Boardwalk — $75,304
CASA Soccer and Ball Fields — $225,000
Wise Ice Arena — $125,000
Lakefront Pavilion and Bath Houses — $306,934
