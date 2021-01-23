Cadillac Rotary hopes to raise $50K toward VSV Park pavilion with online auction

CADILLAC — Undaunted by having to cancel their in-person auction last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rotary Club of Cadillac is pushing ahead toward raising money for their 2021 major project in a slightly different way.
Recently, Rotary announced a goal to raise $50,000 through an online auction to go toward construction of an open-air pavilion at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park, located at 3740 41 Road, north of Cadillac.
"Several nonprofits have found the online auction has been effective in raising funds," reads a press release issued recently by Rotary. "The Veterans Park is where veterans can go year-round to build community, feel at ease, and heal ... The vision is to create a community space that supports local veterans and brings our community closer together. The park will feature a 5K cross country course, open-air pavilion, chapel, botanical gardens, guest cabins, and memorials. With the community and businesses' support, we can make the VSV Park Pavilion a reality!"
Each year, Rotary selects a project to support from among a number of submissions.
Rotary Club of Cadillac president-elect Susan Dennis said the VSV pavilion was chosen this year because giving back to veterans is a cause that is "near and dear to people's hearts."
"They served this country to make a better life for us," Dennis said. "It really pulled everyone's heart strings."
Dennis said another aspect of the pavilion that made it especially attractive to Rotary is that it will be able to be used by the entire community.
Park director Roger Bandeen said once complete, the pavilion will cover 10,000 to 12,000 square feet and be able to seat 450 people. It will include public restrooms and will be located close to the roadway on the easternmost section of the VSV property.
"It should have a great roadside presence," Bandeen said. "It will be a wonderful facility ... a really nice community space. This project wouldn't happen without Rotary."
In total, Bandeen estimates the pavilion will cost around $140,000 to build — a bargain price thanks to labor from a dedicated group of volunteers who've stepped up to help at the park.
VSV park president Sue Marcum said it likely will take a few more fundraisers to generate enough money to fully fund the pavilion construction but she said the revenue from the Rotary auction should be enough to pour the foundations and erect the steel posts of the pavilion this summer.
"It will be an awesome gathering spot," Marcum said. "The possibilities are endless. And Rotary ... God bless them. They do so much for the community."
The Rotary virtual auction will run March 6 through March 13 at noon. To bid on items, go to 32auctions.com/cadillacrotary2021.
As of Thursday, Rotary had amassed around 50 items, several being collector's pieces, military items, sporting goods, home goods, jewelry, golf apparel, and much more to sell at the auction. To view the items, go to 32auctions.com/cadillacrotary2021.
If you would like to donate an item, or would like to be a sponsor on this project, contact Dennis at (231) 357-1486.
The auction fundraiser has enabled Rotary to donate nearly $2 million to community projects in recent years, including $306,934 toward the Lakefront Pavilion and Bath House, $154,932 toward the Kenwood Beach Bath House, and $113,000 toward the Camp Torenta Activity Center, to name a few.
