CADILLAC — The date of Sept. 11 elicits a lot of memories, emotions and ideas, among them the importance of preparing for an emergency.
In that spirit, the Cadillac Fire Department will host the Child Safety Expo from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Cadillac Fire Department. The rain-or-shine event is being held in honor of 911 and National Preparedness Month.
At the expo, kids will be able to participate in a number of activities.
They will be able to practice escaping from a simulated smoke-filled room; spray a real fire hose; explore a real fire engine, equipment and firefighter’s gear; meet Pup the Fire Dog; check out police K-9 demonstrations; and pet trained therapy dogs.
There also will be other activities at the expo, including car seat safety checks; bike safety checks by McLain Cycle and Fitness; and child ID and vision screenings sponsored by the Masons and Lions, respectively.
More than 20 local human service agencies will be distributing information on child safety, programs and services.
Free food will be available while it lasts, and prizes will be given away during the event, which is open to the public.
The expo was organized by the Cadillac Fire Department, Cadillac Police Department, Wexford County Emergency Management and Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council.
To participate in the car seat safety checks, registration is required; contact the Great Starts Collaborative at (231) 878-6544.
