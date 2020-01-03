CADILLAC — Her big sister hopes she will like water parks and running. Her dad hopes she likes the outdoors. Her mom hopes she gets along with her other sister.
Right now, though, Zoey Lynn George’s preferences are simple.
She likes sleeping on her mom, Skyanne Holland. She likes her hand.
“You’re going to be a thumbsucker, aren’t you?‘ Holland murmured to her baby as a nurse placed the newborn in her arms Thursday afternoon and the tiny girl moved her hand to her mouth.
Zoey has a lot ahead of her in life, but she’s already got a little something special going for her: she was the first baby born at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital in 2020.
Born at 8:07 a.m. on Jan. 2 via planned c-section, Zoey weighed six pounds and eight ounces and measured 19 and 1/4 inches at birth.
It only recently dawned on Holland, 38, of Tustin, that Zoey’s birth might be the first one to happen in Cadillac after the new year.
“I honestly didn’t think about it until (New Year’s Day),‘ Holland told the Cadillac News in an interview about nine hours after Zoey’s birth. “I never expected it.‘
Zoey’s birth continues a family tradition of having a little something special about her birthday, according to her dad, Phil George.
Big sister Hannah Bakalar, 13, was born in Canada and was supposed to have been born on Christmas, but was born a couple days later instead. Middle sister Piper George, 2, was supposed to be born on Valentine’s Day but came a week later sporting birthmarks.
“Each one’s got a little different story,‘ George said. “A bragging right.‘
Zoey’s due date was Jan. 8 but Holland’s health team scheduled a c-section for Jan. 2 because Holland has a neuromsuscular disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth.
“My muscles don’t work,‘ Holland explained. “And I didn’t want to go through 36 hours of labor ... to find out that my body’s not doing what it needs to do.‘
So Holland showed up at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, was prepped for surgery, and then welcomed Zoey a little after 8 a.m.
The baby cried right away.
“I wanted to see but I couldn’t because of the sheet,‘ Holland said. Dad George, could, though, peeking over to get a glimpse at the family’s newest daughter.
“It was a moment of relief,‘ George said. “The anxiety is over.‘
Holland and Zoey are expected to stay at the hospital until Saturday.
When they go home, Holland said she is excited to have Zoey try on baby outfits.
“(All the) little baby outfits,‘ she said. “And see if we have enough small, small ones.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.