CADILLAC — R.C. Duskin will never forget the way the Cadillac community rallied around his family following the unexpected death of his wife, Miranda, in 2019.
Miranda died a little over a year after the couple arrived in Cadillac with their five children to serve as captains in the Salvation Army office here.
“The whole community was supportive in many different ways,” Duskin said. “People assisted our family and our work here at the Salvation Army ... Cadillac is a very special place in our hearts and lives.”
So while Duskin is excited to begin the next phase of his life, it’s also a bittersweet time for him. On Thursday, the Salvation Army hosted an open house to celebrate the latest news in Duskin’s life — his upcoming marriage on June 18 to fellow Salvation Army officer Maureen Diffley.
Duskin met Diffley overseas when he was assigned to Georgia and she was assigned to Russia and Ukraine. He said Diffley served in a similar position as his late wife, which is how they initially crossed paths. After Miranda’s passing, they reconnected.
The upcoming change in Duskin’s personal life and family dynamic also will come with a change in his professional life: Duskin soon will be leaving Cadillac and heading to Grand Rapids for a new assignment.
Duskin’s reassignment was made by the Salvation Army leadership team based out of Chicago, which evaluates officer assignments each year. Given all the changes the family will be going through, Duskin believes the move will help the family make the transition.
“They felt this would be the right time and fit for the ministry,” Duskin said. “I’m excited for the challenge.”
Getting to know and work with all the individuals and organizations that make up the Cadillac community has been an amazing experience for Duskin. During the four years he’s been here, he said he’s proud of the relationships he was able to form and strengthen with various groups, including the Kiwanis, Rotary Club, United Way, area school districts and Cadillac Area Ministerial Association.
When Duskin departs, the Cadillac Salvation Army will be assigned new officers — lieutenants Greg and Liz Bock.
On Sunday, June 12, the Salvation Army will be hosting a farewell celebration in honor of Duskin.
