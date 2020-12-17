Cadillac Salvation Army still needs help for Christmas event

CADILLAC — While they are in the home stretch, the Cadillac Salvation Army and the volunteers working to provide Christmas for those in need still require a little help.
Cadillac Salvation Army Major R.C. Duskin said things are going well and volunteers are getting ready for the upcoming distribution on Tuesday. Those preparations includes packing the food boxes through the rest of this week.
While they are packing up the food boxes, Duskin said they are still in need of one of the staples of most holiday meals — turkey or ham. He also said they are continuing to look for volunteer bell ringers to finish out the annual Red Kettle Campaign strong.
The Red Kettle campaign typically runs in November and December, but nationally, it is anticipated the Salvation Army will be serving up to 155% more people this year with Christmas assistance on a national basis. This includes helping to place presents under the tree, putting food on the table, paying bills, and offering relief from addictions.
After taking everything into account, the organizers of Project Christmas announced last month the 2020 version of the annual event was canceled. The decision was made, in part, due to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services restrictions put into place. Those restrictions were recently extended through Dec. 20.
As a result of the need that still exists in the community, the Salvation Army stepped and that is how the Rescue Christmas event was born.
As for the Rescue Christmas event, Duskin said people needed to sign up either for Project Christmas before its cancellation or during the sign up for the event earlier this month. Duskin said no additional applications are being taken because of the prep time that is needed. However, Duskin said if a person needs food, the Cadillac Salvation Army does have its food pantry available to assist them. It will not be open on Dec. 22 as that is the day of the Rescue Christmas event.
Duskin said anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell should go to registertoring.com, but if someone is not comfortable or able to register online, they may call the Cadillac Salvation Army Office and they will help to set something up. The number to call is (231) 775-7131. People in need of food assistance also may call that number.
For people looking to help out in other ways, they are asked to utilize the Cadillac Salvation Army's website at sacadillac.org. They should then click on the three lines on the top right corner and go to "contact us" to fill out the online form.
