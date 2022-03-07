Cadillac school resource officer one of 24 to complete MSP school liaison program

CADILLAC — Building positive relationships with children and teens have always been important for law enforcement, but it seems it is even more important in the 21st Century.
For Cadillac School Resource Officer Austin Reardon the hope is recently completed training will help him do his job better. Recently, Reardon was one of 24 police officers who completed the four-day Teaching, Educating and Mentoring School Liaison Program training.
TEAM is a school-based and law-related curriculum taught to students in grades K-12 by trained police officers to unite educators, students and law enforcement to better equip children to protect themselves from crime. During the 40-hour training course, officers receive instruction in student/juvenile psychology, classroom management, and public speaking.
In addition to traditional topics like personal safety, the TEAM curriculum also addresses the topic of school safety, evaluations and building security as well as current issues including bullying and harassment, juvenile law, cyber-crime, school security, social media use, illicit drugs and vaping.
Although Reardon has been on the job as the school resource officer for roughly three weeks, he said he will be implementing what he learned during his TEAM training moving forward at all the schools within Cadillac Area Public Schools. Reardon took over the school resource officer duties from recently retired Jason Straight.
“As a school resource officer, they want you to drop your guard down. You can have a child call you by your first name so in my case I’m officer Austin,” he said. “It’s about learning how to talk to them at their level and building rapport.”
Reardon said making that connection with youth and educating them about the dangers of things like vaping, smoking or drinking alcohol or doing drugs is important but not the only thing he does. He said it also teaches the importance of following the rules and rule of law.
“I think all our school resource officers have done an amazing job and all have been different in their unique way,” Reardon said. “I think implementing the TEAM model will be a beneficial thing in all our schools in Cadillac. Plus, all these teachings can be used at the YMCA or for parents so they have the tools they need to parent their children a little better.”
TEAM allows officers to teach at any of the three levels of education — elementary, middle or high school — and is aligned with the Michigan Model for Health. The curriculum also has been implemented in approximately 250 Michigan school districts.
