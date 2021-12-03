Out of an abundance of caution Cadillac Area Public Schools is closing all schools today, Friday, Dec. 3 due to an online threat.
In an announcement to school families the district said it received a call from the Cadillac Police Department just before 7 a.m. about an online threat at Cadillac High School. All the schools will be closed due to an abundance of caution. The information will be assessed and the district is expected to release additional information later today.
