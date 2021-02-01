Cadillac senior applying for Air Force Academy

CADILLAC — One Cadillac senior has accomplished the first step in achieving her post-graduation dream — attending the United States Air Force Academy.
Chesni Birgy, 17, was one of 15 high school students nominated by 4th District Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, for admission to three of the nation’s military academies. Students who wish to be appointed to a service academy must be nominated by their U.S. representative, their U.S. senator, or the vice president.
Moolenaar said he was proud to nominate these 15 students, including Chesni, who want to continue their education and serve their country by attending one of the country’s military academies.
“Those who were nominated are exemplary leaders and excellent students who, if admitted, will follow in the footsteps of many leaders of our country,‘ Moolenaar said. “I am confident that they will represent Michigan well both in the classroom and through military service.‘
The students who applied to be nominated by Moolenaar participated in a highly competitive application process. Now the nominated students are waiting for acceptance from the academy to which they applied.
Birgy said her father was in the Army and her mother is a police officer, so she is used to the “military life.‘ She also said the Air Force fits her belief system and values. Attending the United States Air Force Academy also will allow her to travel and grow as a person.
“The whole culture there is awesome and inviting,‘ Chesni said. “I have not officially gotten in, but I should know by the end of February or early March.‘
Regardless of the outcome, she said she feels pride knowing that she achieved one of the steps needed for admission to the academy. This included first writing a letter to Moolenaar about why she wanted to attend the academy, as well as a Zoom interview before receiving the endorsement from him. She said now she is waiting for her interview with the academy.
“They will decide if I’m a good candidate for the Air Force. They are still scheduling them and I have not been scheduled yet,‘ she said.
Chesni said the basic idea is to go into the medical field after high school, but she has not made a final decision about what she wants to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.