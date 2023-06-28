CADILLAC — A Cadillac senior citizen faced two felony offenses and one misdemeanor during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Al J Barnard was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of assault or assault and battery for his alleged connection with an incident on June 21 in Haring Township. If convicted of the two felony police officer assault, resist or obstruct offenses, Barnard faces up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Barnard is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Barnard was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 3.
