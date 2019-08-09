CADILLAC — At its last meeting, Cadillac City Council unanimously voted to implement fire hydrant inspection requirements and set conditions and fees regarding them.
The city will now require all hydrants in the city to be inspected bi-annually to ensure they are accessible and in working condition in case of a public emergency requiring fire suppression.
Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin said an inspector, either with a private contractor or with the city, will inspect the fire hydrants twice a year and then the fire department will know all the fire hydrants in the city are working.
“This will help ensure that when the fire department would have to show up on the scene with a private hydrant that they know that they can connect to that with confidence that it will provide them the same kind of water as one that we own and maintain as part of our system,‘ Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said at a previous meeting.
Dietlin said they inspect city fire hydrants twice annually, once in the spring and again in the fall.
Truly the fall inspection is the most important one, because sometimes the valve will leak water, which will freeze in the barrel of the hydrant, he said.
Then, when the fire department goes there and puts on its hose, it opens up the hydrant and the water starts going out of the side of the hydrant and actually can take the ground out from underneath them, he said.
He said there was an incident with a privately-owned hydrant where the fire department connected to it and there was no water.
“It really hits home,‘ Dietlin said. “You see a hydrant, you think it’s active, it’s not.‘
Dietlin said the department has had this happen on several private hydrants where they either couldn’t get it to work or had a malfunction.
There are around 30 private hydrants that are not under contract with the city. Some owners do a great job maintaining their fire hydrants, but for others it’s a piece of equipment they never check, he said.
“So those are the ones we’re trying to see,‘ he said.
Along with the bi-annual inspections, the city will also use color-coding to identify hydrant ownership and inspection responsibilities. City-owned and inspected hydrants will have yellow bonnets and red barrels; privately-owned hydrants inspected by the city will have red bonnets and yellow barrels; and privately-owned and inspected hydrants will be blue.
Hydrants that do not meet inspection criteria will be “bagged‘ or otherwise covered and the city determined a fee schedule for inspections and fines for non-compliance.
According to city documents, the following are the fee amounts:
Hydrant inspection fee (municipally and privately owned)
• April Inspection: $25
• October Inspection: $25
• Each Re-inspection after Failure: $25
• Fine for non-compliance: $10 per day
A public hearing was held at the meeting with no one coming forward for public comment. Dietlin said he did not receive any comments from the public regarding the changes prior to the meeting.
