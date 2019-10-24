'Cadillac Slim' performing at Gopherwood house party this weekend

CADILLAC — It's not a party until "Cadillac Slim" arrives.
On Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m., Gopherwood Concerts is bringing Cadillac's own Luke Winslow King to an intimate house concert at Paul and Nancy Brown's house at 4320 E. 46 Road.
Winslow-King began studying and performing music at a young age. His first trip to Louisiana with Seth Bernard and Daniel Kahn (Earthwork Music) began his love of New Orleans and after he came home and graduated from Interlochen Arts Academy, he headed back and ended up staying by chance. The following years saw Winslow-King busking by day and working the clubs by night.
Years spent studying with blues maestros like Roberto Luti (formerly of The Washboard Chaz Blues Trio), and playing with bands like Loose Marbles Jazz Band and Meschiya Lake’s Little Big Horns gave Winslow-King the opportunity to hone his sound and earn respect as a young leader among the young traditionalists in New Orleans.
Luke Winslow-King now consistently tours the United States, Europe, and Australia.
Winslow-King’s latest album Blue Mesa is an example of craftsmanship at the highest level, radiating a warmth and timeless elegance. Adept at mixing country, blues, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, and folk influences intuitively and masterfully, Luke shapes a mood from many sources and shepherds it to a unifying place of acceptance and hope. Blue Mesa is both stately and approachable, manifestly proficient but deeply personal.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for students. You can get your ticket at the After 26 Depot, Toy Town in Cadillac, online at My North Tickets, or by calling 1-800-836-0717.
Gopherwood Concerts is a small nonprofit group located in Cadillac whose goal is to bring quality musical entertainment to everyone in the area. For more information about this show, call (231) 846-8383 or visit the Gopherwood Website at gopherwoodconcerts.org. Gopherwood concerts is affiliated with and funded by the Cadillac Arts Council.
