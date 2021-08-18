CADILLAC — A night of summertime fun is being hosted by the Cadillac Soccer Association (CSA) this Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the CASA Soccer Fields. All proceeds will go toward funding the soccer association.
Although some activities have a cost, general admission is free and the event is open to the public, not just CSA families, according to organization president Luke Rumohr.
Throughout the evening, there will be free activities like inflatables and bubble ball, which is a game of soccer where the players are confined by a blow up, hamster ball-like suit. A corn hole tournament will be held with an admission fee of $5, and there will be an opportunity to win prizes.
Additionally, the summer fun event includes a soccer ball river race. For $2, attendees can purchase a miniature soccer ball to send down the clam lake canal, and the owners of the first three to cross the finish line receive a cash prize.
Primos BBQ will be there to offer food and beverages for purchase, along with a shaved ice stand and lemonade stand.
Planning for the event began in early spring, Rumohr said, and even though it’s labeled as a fundraiser, the intention is to simply host a fun evening for the community to come out and enjoy.
“The focus isn’t necessarily as much on being a fundraiser as it is being just a fun night,” he said. “So, you know, we do have some small events that will raise money that will go towards our soccer organization, but the emphasis is definitely on just having fun as a community.”
With that goal in mind, Rumohr reached out to Rummel Orthodontics to sponsor the event.
“Not only did they say they were willing, but they also really took the lead in organizing many of the events that we’re going to be able to have on Wednesday night,” he said. “So they’ve been extremely generous, very gracious, in their willingness to help facilitate this night.”
As a self-described grassroots organization, Rumohr said CSA is mostly volunteer led, and that they’ve been very lucky to receive donations in previous years, but this is the first time they’ve campaigned for fundraising. With the money raised, CSA can continue to offer kids aged nine to 18 the opportunity to learn and play the game of soccer.
“We feel really strongly that soccer should be fun,” he said. “It should be, at the same time, competitive and that players should definitely have the opportunity to grow as players, you know, through the years.”
Having an earlier opportunity to learn the sport is one of the benefits of CSA, and Rumohr said something that happens very often is that players will start out in the organization and build the skills to later play on their high school team.
By the end of the event, Rumohr hopes to have created a connection between the Cadillac community and the CSA and possibly recruit some future players.
“You know, for me, it’s funny because I haven’t really even thought of this as a soccer event,” he said. “We will have a large portion of our soccer community there, but this is something that when we talked with Rummel Orthodontics, we really wanted to just say, ‘hey, this is something for the Cadillac area that we want to be able to offer,’ and have some fun with it.”
For more information on the CSA and Wednesday’s event, visit their organization Facebook page.
