CADILLAC — The Missaukee Humane Society received a helping hand from students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program at Cadillac Innovation High School.
The students selected the Humane Society for their service learning project so they could help with a recent influx of stray animals at the shelter. In all, 13 students provided a total of 78 volunteer hours by playing in the cat room to help with socialization of the animals and by taking a dog outside to run and play catch.
Also donated by the students were 32 dog chew toys that were made during class time, dog food, cat food and cleaning supplies. The supplies were purchased with money from a $100 Global Youth Services grant from the State of Michigan. The students raised matching dollars by selling stickers at Cadillac Innovation High School.
Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates equips young people with the skills to overcome barriers and succeed in education, employment, and in life. It is the leading program of Youth Solutions, Inc., a premier youth opportunity organization delivering employability and education services to young people across the state.
