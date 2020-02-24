CADILLAC — Parts of downtown Cadillac could use a makeover.
And why not some free publicity, too?
Like other Northern Michigan towns (Bear Lake and Manistee), Cadillac has been submitted as a candidate for “Home Town: Takeover.‘
The show, a spin-off of the HGTV show “Home Town,‘ will air in 2021 and will see the show’s stars, Erin and Ben Napier of Laurel, Mississippi, renovate homes and commercial buildings in the town selected for the new show.
Anybody could have submitted a video nominating their home town; there didn’t have to be an official connection to the visitor’s bureau or city government.
In Cadillac’s case, Bit Social took the lead, putting together a video in just hours, according to Lindsey Westdorp, a co-owner of the company. Westdorp tapped Mayor Carla Filkins and City Manager Marcus Peccia to appear in the video, but the submission came from Bit Social. The company did not charge the city.
Unlike Manistee’s video, which features the voice of the actor James Earl Jones, Cadillac’s video was not designed for crowd appeal.
“We address the hosts of the show,‘ Westdorp said, noting that fan voting was not expected to be part of the selection process.
Westdorp said the video she submitted on Cadillac’s behalf talks about what makes Cadillac great and how far the city has come in the past few years. But there’s still more to do.
“We’re bringing people to town and when they get here, there’s still vacant buildings downtown,‘ Westdorp said. The video shows some of them and also shows historic buildings with unique architecture, like the Wexford County Historical Society and Museum.
The show’s producers asked for that, urging applicants “to highlight aspects of their town that make it special, fascinating, historic or unique — including distinctive features like vintage period architecture, special destinations or a classic main street,‘ according to an article on HGTV.com that announced the search.
The Napiers, who host “Home Town‘ and the upcoming “Takeover‘ spin-off, have a history of making improvements in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, according to their HGTV biography.
Westdorp said Bit Social’s video nominating Cadillac told producers “this would not be the first time Cadillac was taken over,‘ citing the rock band Kiss, which visited Cadillac in 1975.
“We know how to rally as a community,‘ Westdorp said. “We would roll out the red carpet.‘
And the show’s producers and hosts wouldn’t be doing the work alone, Westdorp said.
“We would be rolling up our sleeves alongside them,‘ Westdorp said.
