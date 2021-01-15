CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac teen was charged recently with breaking into and starting a fire at a vacant elementary in Cadillac during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Levi Sopath Oung was charged with one count each of third-degree arson and breaking and entering a building, McKinley Elementary School on East North Street, for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1, 2019, in Cadillac. If convicted, Oung faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $20,000 or three times the value of the property burned, whichever is greater.
The charges in question are only accusations. Oung is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A co-defendant was charged in this case, but Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he couldn't go into more detail due to the person's age.
McKinley was closed after the 2010-11 school year for various reasons, including a budget shortfall and declining enrollment. The school opened in 1958. It is currently zoned residential, according to Cadillac zoning.
The Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched at 4:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019, to the report of a structure fire at the vacant school located at 601 E. North St., according to a press release at the time of the fire.
Once on the scene, firefighters encountered "heavy fire conditions" with flames venting through the roof, the press release said. Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading throughout the building. Fire crews contained the blaze to a single wing before it was extinguished, according to the press release.
At the time of the fire, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the fire destroyed one of the three wings at the school and one section of the roof. There were varying degrees of smoke damage to the remaining parts of the building. Brown said to bring the building back up to code would cost millions of dollars.
As a result and due to safety concerns, the CAPS Board of Education voted last month to demolish the building in February after asbestos abatement and hazardous materials removal were complete.
Oung was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.