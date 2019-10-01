Cadillac teen charged with 2 counts of receiving and concealing stolen property

CADILLAC — A 17-year-old Cadillac teen faced two charges connected with the receiving and concealing of stolen property after his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Caleb Alexander Williams was charged with one count each of receiving and concealing firearms and receiving and concealing stolen property less than $200, a cell phone charger, duty belt, and gift cards, for his connection with an incident on Sept. 26 in Cadillac. If convicted, Williams faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $5,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Williams is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.