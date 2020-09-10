CADILLAC — A 18-year-old Cadillac teen was charged with felonious assault after his arraignment Wednesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Gaven Noah-Ryan Hawk was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a crossbow, and one count of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Sept. 8 in Cadillac. If convicted, Hawk faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines for the felonious assault offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hawk is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 15.
