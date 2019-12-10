CADILLAC — A 17-year-old Cadillac teen was charged in 84th District Court Monday after he was recently arrested regarding a police assault, resist or obstruct.
Joshua Keith Fauble was charged with one count of felony police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace for his connection with an incident on Dec. 6 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 for the felony offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Fauble is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.
