CADILLAC — As a dancer, Elaina Pechota relies on her balance, grace, and strength to perform, but in 2018 things changed.
It was a fall and the resulting concession from it that changed how the now 17-year-old approaches dance, but also her entire life. Elaina was diagnosed with a Chiari malformation and Syringomyelia at the age of 15. Since elementary school, she was plagued with frequent headaches, fatigue, random pains or numbness, but after sustaining a concussion from the dance rehearsal fall in April 2018, things started to decline.
Two surgeries later, including one that occurred just last month, Elaina and her family are hopeful things will start to turn around.
THE FALL
Elaina's mother Heidi said her daughter was rehearsing with her dance company for a performance they were going to be doing with the Cadillac Symphony Orchestra. Heidi didn't see her daughter fall, but when she came to pick Elaina up, another mother informed her about the fall.
"She hit her elbow and chin and her whole left side of her face was numb. She couldn't open her mouth," Heidi said. She danced that weekend but was having issues with dizziness. Sunday night she got nauseous, woke up, and started throwing up. That is when we determined she had given herself a bad concussion."
Elaina said the fall happened when she was running on stage for her part in the dance routine and she "tripped over nothing." She said she bounced her chin off the floor and instantly the right side of her face went numb. She picked herself up and continued to dance but she said her dance instructors pulled her off to see if she was OK.
Elaina’s concussion landed her one night in the hospital, seven days of complete cognitive rest, and she went through the concussion therapy program. During the week of cognitive rest, she could not have any physical or mental stimulus. That meant no television, no computer, no reading, and no phone.
After her concussion, Elaina started suffering from dizziness, balance, nausea, visual issues, 30-60 minute hiccup episodes several times a day, memory and concentration issues. Her headaches became daily and several times a day, schoolwork took longer to complete, she was extremely fatigued.
In December, Heidi said her daughter's symptoms had improved but she was still struggling. That is when they requested an MRI to see if something else was going on related to the concussion. At no time did Chiari even come to the Pechota's minds.
It was on Christmas Eve that Elaina had her MRI. That also was when she found out she had Chiari Malformation. Heidi said that was the first time she had ever heard of Chiari and it wasn't until afterward, she learned more about.
"It is stressful. It is hard to see your children go through things like this," Heidi said. "You want to do it for them. You want to make them feel better."
ELAINA'S CHIARI JOURNEY
Chiari (pronounced Key-R-E) or a Chiari malformation is a structural defect in the area of the brain responsible for controlling balance i.e., the cerebellum, according to the Bobby Jones Chiari and Syringomyelia Foundation.
It occurs when a portion of the cerebellum, known as the cerebellar tonsils, is situated under the funnel-shaped opening to the spinal canal. Chiari malformation is categorized as Type I, Type II, Type III, and Type IV, according to the foundation. These “types‘ are assigned based on the anatomy of the brain tissue pushed into the spinal canal and whether developmental abnormalities of the brain or spine exist.
They are not named according to increasing severity, but are—instead— four distinct and different anomalies of the hindbrain, according to the foundation. Some experts have also identified the existence of a Chiari Type 0, where symptoms or cerebellar compression exist, with little to no radiographic evidence on an MRI.
Elaina has Type I Chiari malformation, which occurs when the cerebellar tonsils interfere with the movement of cerebrospinal fluid between the skull and spinal canal, according to the foundation. This interference can result in the collection of cerebrospinal fluid in the subarachnoid spaces of the brain and spine.
Heidi said in her daughter's case, her cerebral tonsils are sitting in a spot where only the spinal cord should be. Elaina also had a 14mm herniation and that allowed doctors to see the top of the syrinx, which is a spinal fluid-filled cyst within the spinal cord.
In January 2019, the Pechotas met with a neurosurgeon and scheduled a full spine MRI, which revealed her Chiari caused blockage of spinal fluid. It also showed she had a large holocord syrinx within her spinal cord.
Syringomyelia (pronounced sear-IN-go-my-EEL-ya) occurs when a cavity, sometimes called a “syrinx‘, is formed inside the spinal cord, according to the foundation. The syrinx is caused by a build-up of fluid, resulting from a blockage. That blockage can either be from a Chiari, a spinal trauma, a tumor, or some other cause. Syringomyelia can cause stretching and, eventually, permanent injury to nerve fibers, according to the foundation.
After some discussion, it was decided to proceed with a less invasive, safer surgical procedure — a bone only decompression. If the compression at the base of the skull from the Chiari was relieved, the spinal fluid could flow freely again, the syrinx will begin to resolve on its own.
NOT ONE BUT TWO SURGERIES
On March 22, 2019, Elaina underwent a bone only decompression surgery.
The surgery lasted about 3.5 hours and they removed a part of the back of her skull as well as part of her C1 vertebrae. Heidi said they spent one night in the hospital and Elaina was released the following afternoon.
The first couple of days home were tough, but Elaina spent the following week improving daily. She returned to school the following week.
Elaina continued to be fatigued, having several headaches a day and left eye peripheral vision issues. Schoolwork still was more challenging as it took her longer to comprehend. And she would frequently “blank out.‘
Although less in frequency, she was still having dizzy spells, bouts of nausea, and episodes of hiccups. Returning to dance, Elaina also struggled because she was having a harder time remembering routines and her balance was off. She also began to have bouts of back and leg pain along with random episodes of numbness in the arms.
At a six month check-up in October 2019, an MRI revealed there had been no change in her syrinx. Since it can take up to a year to resolve it was decided to evaluate things in another six months.
This past May Elaina had full imaging done of her head, neck, and spine and it was determined the first surgery was not successful in resolving her syrinx. As a result, a second surgery was scheduled for July 1, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
During that seven hours of surgery, they removed more bone, expanded the dura (the sack covering the brain) using a patch, and cauterized and elevated the cerebral tonsils. After the surgery, she spent the first night in the ICU due to a risk of spinal fluid leak. After that first night, however, she was moved to a regular room and sent home on July 3.
At her post-op appointment on July 21, doctors told her she was healing well. In November, Elaina will have an MRI of her head, neck, and full spine. The hope is the syrinx has begun to shrink.
MOVING FORWARD WITH HOPE
The Pechotas are praying that this surgery will accomplish what the first surgery did not — provide relief for Elaina.
In addition to the MRI in November, Elaina will have another MRI done next summer and the hope is things will improve and resolve the syrinx. This fall, Elaina is starting her senior year of high school and hopefully, it will be one where the symptoms she has experienced will start to subside. If not, further treatment will be required.
Teenage years are tough to begin with, having Chiari has made things even more difficult, frustrating, and confusing, according to Elaina.
"It has been confusing trying to figure out what is causing what while I'm going to school and doing dance. People don't understand how hard it is to do some things," Elaina said. "It is hard for me to balance and hard for me to remember some things now. It might be the concussion, but I don't know."
Elaina said it a lot of work to do what is considered "normal" and at times it has driven her to tears. With the diagnosis of Chiari, there has been some relief but Elaina also said it has been frustrating because of how long it has taken to fix the problem and it might take longer.
"Knowing what the problem is has helped. Knowing it is not just me," she said. "I am capable, but I have a lot going on in my head and spine. More than I could ever imagine."
