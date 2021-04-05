CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac teen pleaded no contest in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court to charges and was given a delayed sentence for his part in the fire at the now-demolished McKinley Elementary School.
Levi Sopath Oung pleaded no contest to third-degree arson for his connection with the incident occurring on Oct. 1, 2019, in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a breaking and entering a building with intent will be dismissed at sentencing. He also was placed on a delayed sentence for one year and, if successful, he will be able to enter a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of arson of personal property of $200 to $1,000. Also, as part of the sentencing agreement, Oung is to provide truthful testimony against a codefendant in the case.
A codefendant was charged in this case, but Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins previously said he couldn’t go into more detail due to the person’s age.
McKinley was closed after the 2010-11 school year for various reasons, including a budget shortfall and declining enrollment. The school opened in 1958. It is currently zoned residential, according to Cadillac zoning.
The Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched at 4:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 2019, to the report of a structure fire at the vacant school located at 601 E. North St., according to a press release at the time of the fire.
Once on the scene, firefighters encountered “heavy fire conditions‘ with flames venting through the roof, the press release said. Firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading throughout the building. Fire crews contained the blaze to a single wing before it was extinguished, according to the press release.
At the time of the fire, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the fire destroyed one of the three wings at the school and one section of the roof. There were varying degrees of smoke damage to the remaining parts of the building. Brown said to bring the building back up to code would cost millions of dollars.
As a result and due to safety concerns, the CAPS Board of Education voted in December to demolish the building after asbestos abatement and hazardous materials removal were complete.
