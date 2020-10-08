EAST GRAND RAPIDS -- All in all, a solid day on the big stage.
Cadillac wrapped up its season in an MHSAA Division 3 boys tennis district Wednesday at East Grand Rapids.
The Vikings beat Fruitport 8-0 in the first round before falling to the host Pioneers, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest coaches’ poll, 8-0 in the finals.
“The team came out and played great Fruitport and I consider that a solid win on a big stage,‘ Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “That win advanced us to the finals where we played East Grand Rapids. We knew that would be a tough matchup for us but I know we were
excited to play and we came out and took some early games.
“Unfortunately, EGR came out on top and is headed to states but I couldn’t have been more proud of our fight and character. It’s a special group of young men and I feel pretty fortunate to have shared their season with them.‘
Fisher Moore, at No. 1 singles, beat Fruitport 6-3, 6-2, and lost to East Grand Rapids 6-1, 6-0 while Henry Schmittdiel, at No. 2, beat Fruitport 6-2, 6-2 and lost to EGR 6-1, 6-0.
Davin Brown, at No. 3, beat Fruitport 6-3, 6-2, and lost to EGR 6-2, 6-4 while Brady Koenig, at No. 4, beat Fruitport 6-3, 6-2 and lost to EGR 7-5, 6-0.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore, at No. 1 doubles, beat Fruitport 6-2, 6-3, and lost to EGR 6-3, 6-1.
Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman, at No. 2, beat Fruitport 6-2, 6-0 and lost to EGR 6-1, 6-0.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith, at No. 3, beat Fruitport by default and lost to EGR 6-1, 6-2.
Chris Anderson and Logan Collins, at No. 4, beat Fruitport by default and lost to EGR 6-3, 6-1.
