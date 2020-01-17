CADILLAC — The city will get a new council member.
Technically, Bryan Elenbaas, who will represent the city’s first ward, is already on the job; his term was effective starting Jan. 1.
But he still needs to be sworn in. That’s set to happen on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
It’s city council’s first meeting of 2020, and it’s being held on a Tuesday instead of the typical Monday night because the holiday Martin Luther King Jr. day is Monday.
Elenbaas’s first meeting as a new city council member will be marked by a public hearing on a possible tweak to the city’s recently-approved recreational and medical marijuana ordinances.
The city approved the ordinances in late 2019 but is set to consider adjusting the ordinances to make it possible for more than one marijuana business to use the same building.
The city will hold a public hearing on the proposal during its meeting on Tuesday.
City council meets in chamber at city hall at 200 North Lake Street, Cadillac.
