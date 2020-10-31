Cadillac Toy Trot happening the week before Turkey Day

CADILLAC — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Toy Town of Cadillac is again planning on holding the annual event that helps raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children.
Over the last eight years, the event has raised more than $50,000 for the Toys for Tots program, according to a press release from Toy Town. The race is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 in Cadillac City Park directly behind the downtown Cadillac toy store. More than $5,000 in new toys already was raised, and/or collected. The cost is $35 for participants 18 and older and $25 for those under 18.
The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.
Although there may be fewer racers who choose to run or walk in person this year, the City of Cadillac and the Wexford County Health Department have approved the event, according to the press release. Both are encouraging all to take appropriate precautions, and any runners who would like to can sign up to run or walk virtually. Running with dogs and strollers also is allowed.
Additional Toys for Tots donations are appreciated, and Toy Town has committed to match 1-to-1 all cash donations up to $2,000.
For additional information, please see Toy Town's Facebook event page for the 2020 Toy Trot. Participants can sign up online at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=11788.
