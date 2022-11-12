CADILLAC — Once snow and cold weather arrive, The Skillman Corporation site superintendent Dan Viox said there's not a lot more than can be done with a project such as the Cadillac High School football field and track.
Which is why crews are trying to get as much done as they can right now, when the weather is still decent.
Viox said they're currently starting on the sub-base level of the track and field, which includes drainage and electrical components. Digging teams also are carving out the footings for the new bathrooms on the north side of the stadium.
The old track and football field turf have been completely removed and both goal posts have been pulled out of the ground and placed for the time being on the south side of the stadium.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the plan is to get as much of the site work done as possible in the next couple of weeks, including building back the sub-base and finishing the footings work for the bathrooms and light fixtures.
"Due to the good weather, we've been able to get a lot of the prep work for the track and field done," said Brown, who added that the estimated project completion date is August of next year. "It looks like we're on track."
In a project like this involving extensive earth work, Brown said three different survey teams have been involved in testing the soil. It's the same type of process required for the school's tennis courts.
"To make sure it's done right," Brown said.
