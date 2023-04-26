Cadillac — Tree City USA — to celebrate Arbor Day this Friday

CADILLAC — For nearly four decades, the city of Cadillac has applied for and received Tree City USA recognition.
This year will be the 39th year the city has received the recognition, and to celebrate there will be an event this Friday involving area elementary students.
Franklin Elementary School Principal Jaime Heuker coordinates with the other elementary school principals to have students make paintings and drawings as part of a contest related to Arbor Day. Fifth grade-students also write essays about the importance of trees and conservation.
Similar to past Arbor Day celebrations in Cadillac, paintings, drawings and essays will be on display at the city hall lobby until Friday at 1:30 p.m., when winners will be announced.
Winning students will receive certificates signed by Mayor Carla Filkins.
