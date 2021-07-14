LANSING — Trooper Marc Moore has a difficult job.
While many would argue police have tough jobs anyway, Moore is the person at the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post who investigates crimes against children, including sex crimes such as criminal sexual conduct or child pornography.
That includes going through the evidence and building a case. Some of the evidence includes things no one would want to see. Yet, Moore does his job. It is a burden he is willing to carry.
On Monday, Moore was awarded the Citation for Meritorious Service for his unwavering determination while investigating the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that led to the identification of 11 additional underage survivors.
The citation is awarded for service rendered in the line of duty when a member, because of diligence and perseverance, performs difficult tasks under unusual circumstances and goes beyond that which is normally expected of most members where crime is prevented, life and property are protected, or criminals are apprehended.
Moore said he appreciates the award but his satisfaction comes from the family and/or the victim appreciating the efforts that he and other police put into the job they do.
"The people who should be awarded, in many cases, are the victims who speak out. If we don't have their story, we don't have a case," he said. "These are extremely personal to discuss, makes a person feel vulnerable and it's probably embarrassing for them. Those are the people who are worthy of applause because they had the guts to step forward."
Moore also said it is the partnership with other entities like the Traverse Bay Child Advocacy Center that helps to make outcomes like this case possible. He said the advocacy center's ability to work with the victims and their ability to help victims through the difficult process of disclosing what happened to them is a critical part of the investigation. Without their work and the statements they get, Moore again said there is no case.
In addition to Moore, Detective Sgt. Brian Russell of the First District Special Investigation Section also received the citation for his leadership and coordination in the investigation into the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.
The Citation for Bravery also was awarded to trooper Ryan Codde of the Special Operations Division, Detective Sgt. Daniel Drewyor of the Monroe Post and motor carrier officer Jacob Lauer of the St. Ignace Post.
During the ceremony, MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper honored these men and celebrated approximately 50 department members who earned a promotion or achieved 35 years of service.
In his remarks, Gasper stated, "I remain steadfastly proud of how our members continue to answer the call to serve and I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the immense amount of good work being done across our department every day. Over the past year, our enforcement members and other front-line workers have shown up every day committed, prepared and ready to perform the important and critical job of keeping the public safe. And for every in-person worker, there was a member working just as hard in a remote capacity to support our members and the stakeholders we serve.‘
Traditionally, the MSP holds three employee recognition ceremonies a year to recognize and thank employees for exceptional service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.