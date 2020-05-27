MANISTEE COUNTY — Michigan State Troopers from the Cadillac post assisted in a homicide investigation involving two deaths in Manistee County on Sunday.
At around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Manistee County Sherrif’s deputies responded to 28-year-old Aundre Lamont Hernandez of Bear Lake receiving several gunshot wounds from 27-year-old Stephen Gene-Henry Shawnoski in Onekama Township. Hernandez died at the scene.
About an hour after responding to the first victim, Manistee Central Dispatch received a shots fired complaint in Dickson Township. No one was hit by the bullets. According to the Manistee Sheriff’s Office, Shawonski was believed to be attempting to car-jack a vehicle.
After collecting information, Michigan State Police from the Cadillac Post learned Shawonski may be located at a residence in Wellston.
When troopers approached the residence on Spruce Street, they learned he had left on foot about five minutes prior to police arriving, according to an MSP press release. Troopers were then approached by a nearby resident who stated the suspect had tried to steal a vehicle and ran into the nearby swamp.
Once a perimeter was established, Shawonski was located walking northbound on Spruce Street.
The suspect then pointed a firearm in the direction of a trooper before shooting himself. Troopers attempted life-saving measures on the suspect until EMS arrived and transported Shawonski to Munson-Manistee Hospital. He died while en route to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing but there is no threat to the public, according to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and MSP.
Manistee Sheriff’s Office and MSP were assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Police Department and the Department of Natural Resources.
