CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Crystal man and a 31-year-old Crystal woman were arrested early Tuesday morning for various alleged motor vehicle and methamphetamine-related crimes.
Jerod Lyle Western was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, motor vehicle operation without security, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating an unregistered vehicle for his connection with an incident on Jan. 18 in Cadillac.
Samantha Lynn Hughes was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for her connection with the same Jan. 18 incident in Cadillac.
If convicted, both Western and Hughes face up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines on the meth-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Both Western and Hughes are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were on patrol on M-55 near the Cherry Grove Events Center when a white pick-up truck approached in the opposite direction and failed to dim their headlights, according to police. The troopers also noticed the rear license plate light was out.
Police said the troopers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle, but were able to follow the tire tracks through the snow on the roadway. The truck was found abandoned at a local business on East M-115 in Cadillac. Police said there was no plate on the vehicle and two sets of fresh tracks could be seen leading away from the truck.
Troopers followed the tracks in the snow to a large utility truck and police said two people were found hiding inside of it. The troopers then ordered them out of the vehicle.
Western and Hughes were then placed under arrest and police said the footwear they were wearing matched the impressions leading from the abandoned vehicle. Police said at the time of the arrest, Western had a foil-lined paper containing suspected narcotics and a key to the abandoned truck in his possession.
Hughes was found to have a used syringe in her coat pocket and police said they were both lodged in the Wexford County Jail awaiting their arraignment in 84th District Court. The MSP was assisted in the incident by the Cadillac Police Department.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond for both Western and Hughes and both also had probable cause conferences scheduled on Jan. 25.
