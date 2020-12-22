CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Three Rivers woman and a 55-year-old Three Rivers man are awaiting transport back to St. Joseph County after they were arrested Friday in Cadillac for the alleged parental kidnapping of a 1-year-old child.
At 8 p.m. on Dec. 18, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to assist the Three Rivers Police Department with a parental abduction case. Police said the father alleged his 1-year-old daughter was abducted by the child's mother and her husband. The investigation allowed detectives to track the couple to an address within the City of Cadillac, police said.
The child was located and police took both the child's mother and her husband into custody. Two children were found inside the home unharmed and police said the 1-year-old infant was reunited with her father, while the 5-year-old boy was turned over to family members. Both the 30-year-old woman and the 55-year-old man were arrested on charges of felony kidnapping out of St. Joseph County, according to the release by police.
The investigation was a collaborative effort between several agencies, including the MSP Fifth District Technical Services Unit, MSP Cadillac Post, MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team, Cadillac City Police, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Children’s Protective Services. Police said M-42 Manton Towing also offered significant assistance, which lead to the successful outcome of the investigation.
