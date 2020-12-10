Cadillac UMC offered drive-thru communion

CADILLAC — Who says COVID-19 has to stop how churches reach their parishioners? Not the Cadillac United Methodist Church.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the church offered a chance for parishioners to partake in one of the holy sacraments. From noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Thomas Ball came out to vehicles to give Holy Communion.
With the church closed at least until the start of 2021, this gave parishioners the chance to safely have communion during the pandemic. Each person who attended received a prepackaged and sealed wafer and a cup of juice. Ball blessed the items and read a passage before the wafer and juice were consumed. It was followed by a prayer.
The church is located at 1020 E. Division St. in Cadillac.
