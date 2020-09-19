VALPARAISO, FLORIDA - Cadillac native Thomas G. Miller, 94, received full military honors last Friday at a memorial service held at Sunset Cemetery in Valparaiso, Florida. He passed away on August 23, 2020.
Lt. Col. Miller was a true war hero, one of the few living patriots who served his country in three wars. In World War II he fought with the Marines in the Pacific. In Korea and Vietnam Miller was a United States Air Force jet fighter pilot - who helped usher in the supersonic jet age. He was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in a daring military operation in Vietnam.
"He was an American hero for what he did as long as he did," said his son Thomas K. Miller.
In 2016 the Cadillac News interviewed Miller's wife Diane when she came home to visit her brother Harry Wilson. In honor of Miller's memory we revisit his story, starting with memories shared by two of his four children.
’Dad was in Vietnam’
During the Vietnam era the Miller family lived at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida while he flew jet fighter planes in the war.
Diane and their four children watched the 6 p.m. news every night.
“When I was a teenager my dad was in Vietnam,‘ said Thomas K., a retired business owner who began a second career as an educator. “We lived in base housing and during his first trip over there — they were losing an airplane a day. There’s a procedure when somebody is Missing in Action or Killed in Action. A chaplain comes to visit ... I can remember seeing that blue car driving slowly down the street through the housing area, hoping it didn’t pull in to our driveway. It was almost daily because Eglin Air Force Base is where they trained F-4 pilots for their tours in Vietnam.‘
The next year he left home for Florida State University, a hot-bed for anti-Vietnam protests.
“You didn’t openly say your dad was a pilot in Vietnam,‘ he said. “My dad was doing dangerous work. Every night you would see video of planes flying in and dropping bombs and being shot at. We knew that on some of those missions he was sitting in the cockpit doing his job.‘
Cyndia Miller, 71 and the oldest of the four children, was born in Cadillac and returned to Michigan for college.
“He got up and went to work like anybody,‘ she said. “I never appreciated the value until I got older. It began to dawn on me during the Vietnam war when I was at Ferris because he was a fighter pilot.‘
Neither Thomas or Cyndia remember their father talking about the wars he served in.
“It was something he did professionally and because he was a patriot,‘ Thomas said. “He never bragged. He never said ‘Look, I have a Distinguished Flying Cross.’ He was fairly quiet about his career.‘
Cadillac roots
Although Miller left Cadillac with his family in 1950 his roots here are deep. In 1943, two years after the war started, Miller and six Cadillac High School classmates quit halfway through their senior year to join the military. Miller enlisted in the Marine Corps and was soon in the South Pacific fighting the Japanese on the occupied island of Guam.
Throughout the war, his picture in full uniform hung by the cash register in the family business, Miller’s Cafe in downtown Cadillac.
When he came home from the war he returned to Cadillac High School for his diploma and met Diane Wilson, whom he married in 1947. He also helped his recently widowed mother run the cafe and finished a project his father started, Miller’s Boat Marina, where he secured the Chris Craft franchise.
“He was very ambitious and he could fix anything,‘ said his brother-in-law Harry Wilson. “His father had the property where the Four-Winns test center is, he and some friends built that boat hoist down there and worked on boats all through the summer.‘
And then to fulfill a dream of his own, Miller took flying lessons at the airport and became a licensed commercial pilot.
Air Force Career post World War II
Miller enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 and was accepted into the aviation pilot training program.
“After his training he flew the B-25 and then he went into jets,‘ Diane said. “He was the best of the best ...‘
Miller ushered in the “jet revolution‘ as an Air Force pilot, patrolling our borders on a supersonic, armed jet interceptor.
His first assignment was Dover AFB, Delaware flying the F-94 all-weather fighter interceptor. He then served 12 months in Korea.
Later he served as the commander of a flight of pilots training in the F86D Super Sabre jet. He then flew the F-106 Delta Dart for two years. In 1962 he returned to Korea to fly combat and protection missions in the F-94 along the 38th parallel for 13 months. He served three years in Japan, where his family joined him and he flew the F-102 Delta Dagger. After the tour in Japan he was assigned to the 33rd Tac Fighter Wing at Eglin AFB where he trained pilots to fly the F-4 Phantom for action in Vietnam.
For his service in Vietnam, U.S. Air Force Major Thomas G. Miller was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in military operations. As the commander of an F-4C Phanton II he received the medal for supporting soldiers in a platoon that were under attack.
In Memoriam
“He was quite a person in our view,‘ Thomas said. “He was a true American hero, father and dad.‘
“I’m so proud of how he always accomplished whatever he had to do,‘ Diane said. “He’s a very honest man. He was a solitary man, too.‘
“He just lived to fly, I guess that’s it,‘ said Wilson. “He once said he’d rather fly than walk ... When he went to do something you knew it would be done right.‘
After retiring from the military in 1970, Miller began building and operating television cable systems for companies throughout the country and in Valparaiso, where he also served on the city commission for 16 years.
In addition to his wife of 72 years Diane, daughter Cyndia A. Miller and son Thomas K. Miller (Carolyn), Miller is also survived by daughter Careen A. Pardue (Don) and son Kim W. Miller (Connie), seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
