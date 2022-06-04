CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac may soon be a little easier for visitors to navigate and explore.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council will consider a request from Kathy Morin, director of the Cadillac Visitors Bureau, to install six tourism information kiosks within the city.
The signs will be built to accommodate three informational panels and will feature QR codes that can be scanned by a smart phone to access additional information online.
General locations for the kiosks are the White Pine Trailhead, the northwest corner of the Market at Cadillac Commons in the stone-filled landscape area, the Chestnut Street boat launch to replace the old kiosk, Kenwood Park on the beach side to replace the old kiosk, near Mitchell and Mason Streets by the visitors bureau office in old city hall, and near the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Regarding the White Pine Trailhead location, Morin has been working with Connie Boice from Prein and Newhof, and the precise location has been designed into the overall site plan, which is now under construction.
According to information provided to council by staff, the city was going to do some similar signage.
But they were “glad to switch to the visitor bureau’s concept as it met the same purpose and was more comprehensive as to the information contained.”
If the location at Mitchell and Mason Streets ends up in the Michigan Department of Transportation right-of-way, MDOT approval would also be sought before this kiosk would be installed.
Final locations for the signs would be approved through a collaborative effort between the public works and community development departments, and the city manager.
Also on Monday, council members will discuss a request from the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to set up a booth for the purposes of providing complimentary handouts to boaters about invasive species.
The purpose of the effort, which they’ve dubbed the Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz Boat Outreach Event, is to educate boaters about how aquatic invasive species are spread and encourage them to inspect their boats for invasive species.
The organization’s request is to have the booth set up on the grass on the east side of the Chestnut Street Boat Launch area on July 1 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The significance of holding the event on July 1 is that it would be a part of the statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz.
City council on Monday also will consider an out-of-state travel request by City Manager Marcus Peccia to attend the International City Management Association Annual Conference, which takes place this September in Columbus, Ohio.
ICMA has sponsored an annual conference for over 100 years, and this event is the single largest gathering of local government managers, according to council documents.
“The conference provides an opportunity to discuss management issues, local government development across a variety of topics, and network with professionals from around the world.”
Costs of the conference are anticipated to be approximately $3,000.
At the end of Monday’s meeting, council members are slated to enter closed session to consider a periodic personnel evaluation of the city manager at his written request and to discuss a written confidential legal opinion with the city attorney.
The Cadillac City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m., at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
