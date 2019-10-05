Cadillac West and Junction both on city agenda

CADILLAC — Cadillac West and Cadillac Junction will be before city council Monday evening.
Cadillac West is a redevelopment issue while Cadillac Junction is new development.
At 5 p.m., city council will hold a special meeting to interview candidates for the City of Cadillac / Clam Lake Joint Planning Commission, which will oversee development at the Cadillac Junction properties. The city, which will have five seats on the seven-member board, has applications from six people; Gerald Adams, Joseph Baumann, David Bunce, Gerald Deer, Steven Gregory and Ryan Schultz.
City council may make their selections on Monday. The special meeting will immediately precede the regularly scheduled city council meeting at the municipal complex, 200 North Lake Street.
City council will also hold a public hearing during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m.
The public hearing is for the creation of both a commercial rehabilitation and a commercial redevelopment district in Cadillac West; rehabilitation districts are suitable for projects that are already underway and redevelopment districts are for projects that have not yet begun, the Cadillac News previously reported.
As such, the work at the former Cadillac Sands Resort (now Lake Cadillac Resort) could fall under the rehabilitation district provisions, according to City Manager Marcus Peccia.
Cadillac West, more generally described as the area off of M-115 bordered by the Sands on the South, Mitchell State Park on the North and the Pines on the West, could also see improvements at other businesses, if city council approves the new commercial rehabilitation and redevelopment districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.