CADILLAC — Cadillac and Wexford County once again will host an event that aims at protecting the environment.
The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day is scheduled for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant, located on Plett Road south of 13th Street.
The event is co-sponsored by the city and county and allows Wexford County residents to safely get rid of hazardous household items. It also is free of charge for all Wexford County residents.
Examples of items that can be dropped off during the collection include medicines, cleaning products, thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs, batteries, fertilizers, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, oil-based paints and stains, paint stripper, turpentine, brake fluid, engine cleaner, and solvents. Non-acceptable items include latex paint, used motor oil, automotive batteries, smoke detectors, and electronics.
For a full list of acceptable items go to www.cadillac-mi.net.
So far, the collection has taken 40,700 pounds of household hazardous waste from going into the environment and/or a landfill, according to Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin. That amount was derived from the three previous collections, Dietlin said.
“The most we collect are items we call toxic products. They are identified as toxic chemicals,‘ he said. “So far, (of the total 40,700 pounds collected) we have done 13,800 pounds of (toxic products).‘
Saturday’s collection will complete the second year all county residents have had the opportunity to participate in the collection. The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted in March 2018 to hold the collections twice a year in a partnership with the city of Cadillac. The city voted to hold the two collections before the county.
Since late 2017, talks between the county and the city were ongoing about the two governments jointly hosting a pickup at least once a year. While city and county leaders were discussing funding the program for some time, neither had offered it to their residents for several years before 2017.
Dietlin said the collection is open to anyone who is a Wexford County resident. The city is responsible for one-third of the cost of the collection while the county picks up the remaining two-thirds of the bill.
Although Saturday’s collection was supposed to be at a location outside of the city, Dietlin said a suitable location was not found. As a result, he anticipated that either the spring or fall 2020 collection will be held in a location outside the city, likely in the northwest portion of the county.
The partnership is for five years and will need to be renewed before or shortly after the fall collection in 2022.
