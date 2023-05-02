CADILLAC — With spring cleaning season here, the city of Cadillac and Wexford County are partnering to provide residents an opportunity to rid themselves of hazardous items that normally might be a hassle to dispose of responsibly.
The Hazardous Waste Disposal Day will be held this Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 1121 Plett Road.
Held twice a year since 2018, the events in total have collected more than 123,000 pounds of hazardous waste.
Not only do the collection days provide an opportunity for residents to unload undesirable items and materials that may be sitting around the house collecting dust, they also serve a valuable function for the wastewater treatment plant.
“It is so much simpler for us to separate the hazardous waste from the water if we can catch it before it is mixed with the sewer,” Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin told the Cadillac News. “We would rather have a person bring it to the collection and dispose of it than to have them flush it down the toilet.”
Eligible waste items include the following: aerosols, bug spray, dyes, floor care products, floor wax, furniture polish, dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, medicines, oven cleaners, scouring powders, spot and stain removers, spray dust cleaners, thermometers, upholstery cleaners, algaecides, ant and roach powder, bug sticks and creams, fertilizers, fly strips, fungicides, garden dusts/sprays, herbicides, insecticides, rat and rodent poison, weed killer, wood stains, alcohols, creosote, cutting oil, fluorescence bulbs, glues, mineral spirits, naphtha, oil-based paints, oil stains, paintbrush cleaner, paint stripper, polyurethane coatings, rust remover, turpentine, wood preservatives, brake fluid, car solvents, car wax, engine cleaner, metal polish, herbicides, mercury vapor lamps, pesticides, fungicides, milk house chemicals and fertilizers.
Chemical wastes from farms are limited to 10 gallons per farm.
Non-accepted wastes include latex paint, used motor oil, automotive batteries, smoke detectors and electronics.
