CADILLAC — The Cadillac Wexford Public Library will be switching over to curbside service starting Wednesday, Nov. 18.
This transition will include curbside pick up for books and materials and by-appointment computer use.
Additionally; virtual programs will continue, Wexford County residents may apply for a library card through the library website, craft kits will remain available via curbside, book drops will remain open, printouts will be available through curbside pickup by emailing the documents to text@cadillaclibrary.org, library staff will be available to assist with technology and reference questions via phone, text, or email during open hours, e-books, e-audiobooks and other online materials will continue to be available through Up North Digital and Hoopla, wifi access will continue to be available in the parking lot in Cadillac, Manton and Mesick and MelCat service will continue.
Hours for the Cadillac location will be Monday thru Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hours for Manton will be Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hours for Mesick will for Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Cadillac Wexford Public Library thanks the community for its continued support during this time and looks forward to the day it can reopen its doors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.