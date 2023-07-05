CADILLAC — Pretzels, graham crackers, frosting, marshmallows, fruity pebbles, doughnuts and cheeseballs were all supplies used in a decorating competition at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library.
Children competed in the lighthearted event creating creatures with what they had available including a rainbow cyclops and a mutant cow.
“It feels good to feel like you’re in a baking competition, but you’re actually just in the library,” 10-year-old participant Jonathan Labbe said. “It’s not professional or anything.”
The Challenge was one event that is a part of the teen program this summer.
In addition to earning tickets for reading books during the summer or attending other programs, there will be one big program, like the decorating competition, each month as well.
“My goal here is to just create a time and a space where teens can come and be themselves and have a good time,” programming coordinator and teen librarian Emily Thompson said.
There were multiple rounds of competition that including creating something in under two minutes, working with a partner to create a campfire, and making a creature out of cake.
“I like that you can see what other people make because sometimes it’s like really weird,” 11-year-old Abrielle Klschmider said.
One round of the competition participants had to create an insect. There was a variety of bugs including a bee, a ladybug and a slug.
Every week there are teen Tuesdays that offers a designated activity, but also is a place for teens to hang out from 3 to 5 p.m.
“Maybe these programs kind of challenge you to get out of your comfort zone and see the world in a little bit different way,” Thompson said.
She said that when teen Tuesdays first started about two years ago no children showed up. Last Tuesday 35 children attended the program.
“I think we are getting the word out in the community that this is a place for kids to hang out,” Thompson said.
Winners from the different rounds of the competition were able to pick a prize from a box.
“It isn’t really like a competition, it’s just fun,” Klschmider said.
Teens who turn in fifteen tickets for the summer program will be entered to win a kindle as well as an invitation to a lock-in held at the library.
