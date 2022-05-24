Cadillac Wexford Public Library to host Stranger Things release party

CADILLAC — Friday marks the release of “Stranger Things” season four, and to celebrate, the Cadillac Wexford Public Library is having a party. The event is for ages 12 and up and will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
After a long wait through several years of COVID-related setbacks, the fourth season of Netflix’s original sci-fi series will finally be released for streaming, and it’s no secret that fans of the show are getting excited.
To gear up for the new season and bring lovers of the show together, the Cadillac Wexford Public Library is hosting a “Stranger Things”-themed event.
While “Stranger Things” isn’t a piece of literature, library Program Coordinator Emily Thompson said it still tells a compelling story. For those who haven’t watched or heard of the show, the plot centers around a group of kids in the 1980s who come together to defeat Dungeons and Dragons-esque monsters.
“It’s still something that we can all kind of step into and maybe take a break from the world around us,” Thompson said. “And the ‘Stranger Things’ franchise does a really good job of taking you into another world, so it’s just another story.”
The event does begin officially at 4 p.m., but Thompson said it’s on a drop-in basis, so it’s not necessary to be there from the start. Due to obstacles with licensing, she said they won’t actually be airing any episodes, but the activities for the evening will help to get everyone excited for the release.
As a nod to main character Eleven’s love for Eggo waffles, there will be a waffle bar available with plenty of topping options. There will also be several organized crafts, including one where participants can embroider a Demogorgon, the main villain of the show.
Also on the agenda for the evening are a photo booth with a “Stranger Things”-themed backdrop and some puzzle games.
“So just kind of a group event of hanging out with other ‘Stranger Things’ geeks,” Thompson said. “You know, get pumped up about the weekend.”
The library will also be putting together “watch to go” baskets that people can take with them to use when they stream the new season.
Season four of “Stranger Things” will be released in two parts, and Thompson said they’ll be setting up an activity for that release as well.
Thompson said the event is a great way to communicate the message that the library is about more than just reading, it’s a place to explore all different pop culture niches, too. There have been other movie and television-themed programs at the library, along with some unique after school groups, like the Dungeons and Dragons club.
“Whether you want to come in and use our free Wi-Fi, or geek out about different books and fan bases,” Thompson said. “I think we have every ‘Star Wars’ published, or we’ve tried. We are kind of trying to celebrate everything.”
Hosting a “Stranger Things” release party is also a way to bring community members of all different ages together to connect over a series they all enjoy. Although, Thompson said they’ll be avoiding any and all series spoilers, so the event is open to first-time watchers, too.
Additional library programs are being hosted on a weekly basis, and info can be found on the Cadillac Wexford Public Library Facebook page and website.
