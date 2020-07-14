CADILLAC - Artist Shannon Nelson set up a workshop in the garage near the old Naval Reserve Center earlier this summer, where she began working every morning at 7:30. Her tools are paintbrushes drenched in bright colors.
Under clear blue skies near the water's edge, Nelson transformed a stark white concrete block wall into an interactive mural named Cadillac Wings.
Her project became a public attraction as her work unfolded. Responses from walkers along the lakefront and passersby ranged from curious to wild enthusiasm.
Cars slowly cruised through the Up North Arts parking lot to observe and shout encouragement.
"You're doing a great job! Awesome!" someone shouted from a car window recently.
The project was funded by the Cadillac Arts Festival and the wall will be showcased in the 2020 Cadillac Festival of the Arts, a week-long 'Reimagined!' virtual event, July 13-18.
The committee has long had their eyes on that garage wall for a mural and its owner, the City of Cadillac, had granted them permission to paint it.
In June, someone approached the committee with the idea of a selfie wall, where people can have their pictures taken against a dramatic backdrop. All across the country, interactive murals have become popular tourist attractions.
The committee researched and settled on the idea of Cadillac Wings, inspired by the famous "What Lifts You Wings" in Nashville.
Hmmmm, Cadillac has a local graduate, a professional artist living in Nashville. Shannon Nelson graduated from Cadillac High School in 1996 and is known for her murals. She painted the patriotic murals honoring our veterans inside the Wexford County Courthouse, the Wexford County Wall.
When the committee approached Nelson, she was "thrilled and honored."
"For the last three years I've been coming home to do murals," she said. "They keep calling me back to do more. Now Cadillac has their own wings. I've had so many people ask me about it. They say how awesome and colorful it is and that we need this during this crazy time."
At 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Nelson will host a virtual event to discuss the process of painting the Cadillac Wings.
To learn more about the many mediums of artist Shannon Nelson, visit: www.trendyartist.net.
To view a complete schedule o events planned for the Cadillac Arts Festival and to take part in the many virtual activities, visit the Cadillac Festival of the Arts Facebook page.
