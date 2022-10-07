Cadillac Winter Warriors celebrates its 30-year anniversary

CADILLAC — For 30 years, the Cadillac Winter Warriors have been supporting the sport of snowmobiling at the state and community level, and the group is celebrating its efforts on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. with a short program at 2 p.m at Hermann’s Cafe Restaurant. Several longtime and founding members will be present to tell stories about the early days of the organization. Food and drinks will be provided for free, but beer and wine will have to be purchased by attendees.
When the Cadillac Winter Warriors started in 1982, they took on the mission of showing others in the community the joy of snowmobiling.
Cadillac is known for its year-round recreation, and Cadillac Winter Warriors Treasurer Sue Greenwood said the group has promoted the importance of snowmobiling to local commerce over the years. In turn, business owners have given support back to the warriors.
“It really does help twofold, you know, we help support the restaurants and the trail system by eating at their restaurants, by supporting their businesses when they support us,” she said. “And then we can support the Cadillac Winter’s promotions and their grooming efforts.”
Some other functions of the Cadillac Winter Warriors include coordinating snowmobiling events on local trails and educating riders on snowmobile safety. Greenwood said they often gather riders together, because it’s safer to navigate the trails that way.
There haven’t been a lot of young families join the warriors, but Greenwood believes it’s a great option for parents and their children looking to spend time in the outdoors.
“When you travel in a group, you look after each other and no one’s left behind, where as when you just travel as a family, there’s a lot of crazy people out there snowmobiling that drink and do all those things,” she said. “So I think it provides some safety and just encourages the sport.”
Greenwood said the club has also connected riders with a state-run snowmobiling safety program. The warriors used to manage the program, but since moving online, the interest has dropped a bit. Earlier this year, the city of Cadillac laid out plans for downtown snowmobile trails, and Greenwood is expecting that, if made a reality, the trails could mean more members for the warriors, and more sponsorships from local businesses.
Over the last few years, the amount of snow has been decreasing in the Cadillac area, and at one point, it almost closed the doors on the Cadillac Winter Warriors. Greenwood said she fought for the continuation of the club, and with the expectation of a heavier winter, she’s hoping it will spark interest in the group.
Membership plans will be available for purchase at Saturday’s event. The cost is $20 per family or $25 for a commercial sponsorship. Greenwood said they’ll also be accepting the public’s suggestions for bettering the club.
