CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac woman and a 39-year-old Cadillac man arrested earlier this month for their connection with drug-related incidents were both in 28th Circuit Court recently.
Jennifer Ann Sanborn pleaded guilty to charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and tampering with evidence for her connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. She faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines when she is sentenced.
Sanborn also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with the same incident on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. She faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines when she is sentenced.
Although those two cases were related, Sanborn also pleaded guilty to two unrelated cases.
She pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree retail fraud for her connection with an incident on May 4 at the Ace Hardware in Cadillac. As part of that plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. She faces up to 2.5 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines when she is sentenced.
Finally, Sanborn pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on Sept. 21 in Selma Township. The drugs were discovered during a traffic stop. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices will be dismissed at sentencing. She faces up to 10 years in prison.
A sentencing agreement for each case agrees to not proceed with a retail fraud charge for an incident that took place on Oct. 22 at Meijer in Cadillac and the prosecutor agrees to not pursue additional charges on all four complaints. Sanborn’s bond also was remanded or revoked in each case.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the cases against Sanborn are the perfect example of the grip drugs have on the community.
“It demonstrates how drugs are connected to property crimes. It demonstrates how those who use put the public at risk on the roadways,‘ he said. “These four cases involved officers from four police agencies and span less than seven months.‘
Matthew Anthony Ranes stood mute to charges of harboring a felon, Sanborn, for his connection with incidents occurring on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge and if convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison.
He also stood mute to charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house for his connection with incidents on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge and if convicted he faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Ranes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bonds of $25,000 on the harboring a felon case and $100,000 on the drug-related case were continued by the court.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Sunday, Jan. 5, at around 2:40 p.m., based on a tip received from Silent Observer, troopers went to an address on 27 Road to arrest a woman wanted on a felony warrant. There was reported methamphetamine in the residence, as well.
When troopers arrived, they could see signs someone was inside the residence. Troopers observed drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine through the window. Troopers knocked on the door and there was no answer. Troopers then announced their presence over the patrol vehicle’s PA system. During this time, troopers contacted Traverse Narcotics Team for assistance and the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for a search warrant based on their observations.
While waiting for the search warrant, dispatch contacted the wanted woman, Sanborn, via telephone. Sanborn confirmed she was inside the home. She was ordered to immediately go to the door and surrender.
Sanborn was observed walking through the home. She did not comply with the instructions or the troopers’ verbal orders and proceeded to destroy the evidence. Entry was made by troopers and Sanborn was arrested. Ranes also was arrested.
